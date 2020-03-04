1 The situation

COVID-19 is raging around the world, and you and your family have been asked (OK, told) to stay home and practice social distancing.

For the most part you are doing so, because you are good people.

But, you wonder—or perhaps, more likely, your kids wonder—is there really so much harm in meeting up with just one friend?

After all, there are all kinds of interactions still happening—between health care workers and patients, people in the food services industries and their customers, and so on. Why does one more matter?

This is a question we’ve heard a lot from our own friends and relatives.

To be clear, when we talk about “meeting up” here, we mean doing so in a way that doesn’t carefully follow all the rules about social distancing. That is, you interact directly or at a distance of less than 6 feet, and/or you share various items between you without rigorous handwashing and disinfecting.

For many of the people asking the question, it seems particularly low-risk to meet up with a friend if neither one has an elderly person in their household, or someone else with a compromised immune system, given how concentrated the mortality is within those populations.

As network epidemiologists, this is our effort to explain why these connections matter more than they may seem.





